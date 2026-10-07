John Cena and Jessica Biel Face Off in Virtual Reality Pictionary

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John Cena and Jessica Biel squared off against Jimmy Fallon and Tariq in a round of Virtual Reality Pictionary on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, with the extended cut of the segment showing both teams racing to guess sketches drawn inside VR headsets. The format split the four into two pairs, Fallon and Biel against Tariq and Cena, turning the familiar drawing-and-guessing game into a digital contest played out for the studio audience.

The segment leaned on the comic timing of its participants, with Cena and Biel bringing their established screen personas into a game built around quick guesses and chaotic sketches rendered in virtual reality. The setup gave both guests room to riff off each other and their hosts as the rounds progressed.

The episode is part of THE TONIGHT SHOW's current slate, which is available to stream on Peacock alongside the broadcast airing. The game segment itself focused squarely on the competition between the two teams rather than any outside projects or promotional talk from the guests.

The extended version of the clip let the full scope of the game play out, capturing the back-and-forth between Fallon, Biel, Tariq and Cena as they worked through the virtual reality rounds from start to finish.

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