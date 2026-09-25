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Photos: THE MARCHING BAND to Arrive on VOD

Directed by Emmanuel Courcol, the film stars Benjamin Lavernhe and Pierre Lottin as estranged brothers.

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Photos: THE MARCHING BAND to Arrive on VOD

THE MARCHING BAND, directed by Emmanuel Courcol, will be available on VOD October 2nd. The film stars Benjamin Lavernhe, Pierre Lottin, and Sarah Suco.

A world-famous orchestra conductor discovers the brother he never knew he had — a school cafeteria worker who plays trombone in a local marching band. Detecting his brother's exceptional musical talent, he takes it upon himself to rectify the injustice of fate. An equally hilarious and affecting crowdpleaser that premiered at Cannes and became a French box office sensation, starring Benjamin Lavernhe (My Donkey, My Lover & I) and Pierre Lottin (The Stranger).

Credits

DIRECTED BY Emmanuel Courcol

STARRING Benjamin Lavernhe, Pierre Lottin, Sarah Suco

WRITTEN BY Emmanuel Courcol, Irène Muscari

PRODUCED BY Marc Bordure, Robert Guédiguian

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