THE MARCHING BAND to Open in Theaters This Summer

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up

A French film titled THE MARCHING BAND is set to open in U.S. theaters, according to a release distributed by Cinetic Marketing. The announcement positions the film as a summer release for audiences in the United States, though further plot and production details were not included in the distributor's announcement.

THE MARCHING BAND

A Stirring Tale of Two Long-Lost Brothers Connected through Music

Opens at New York's Angelika Film Center on August 21

In Theaters Nationwide this Summer

A world-famous orchestra conductor discovers the brother he never knew he had — a school cafeteria worker who plays trombone in a local marching band. Detecting his brother's exceptional musical talent, he takes it upon himself to rectify the injustice of fate. An equally hilarious and affecting crowdpleaser that premiered at Cannes and became a French box office sensation. Starring Benjamin Lavernhe (My Donkey, My Lover & I) and Pierre Lottin (The Stranger).

France | 2024 | 103 Minutes | French

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...