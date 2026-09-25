Photos: Semyon Bychkov and Czech Philharmonic release Shostakovich 5 & 7 in November 2026
The conductor recorded the two symphonies in September 2026 at a venue in Baarn, The Netherlands.
Semyon Bychkov and the Czech Philharmonic have recorded Shostakovich's Symphony No. 5 and Symphony No. 7, with the release, PTC5187660, set for physical release (standard 2CD) in November 2026 and digital release on 06 November 2026. The recording was made in September 2026 in Baarn, The Netherlands.
For Semyon Bychkov, no music is more essential or closer to the bone than that of Shostakovich. He and the composer share a home city (Leningrad/St Petersburg); Bychkov grew up surrounded by people who had known the composer; and he was obsessed with Shostakovich's music from an early age.
Bychkov has been conducting Shostakovich's Symphony No. 5 since he was a student at the Leningrad Conservatory in the early 70's. He first conducted it with the Czech Philharmonic in 2022 and, subsequently took the work on tour with the Orchestra conducting concerts in London, Amsterdam, Vienna and Paris.
As The Times wrote of the concert in London: 'When you hear the Fifth Symphony as well-shaped, beautifully nuanced and classy as this, you don't really want to waste mental energy figuring out if the blast and banality of its puzzling finale is supposed to be satirical. You simply want to savour the music as music.'
Shostakovich's Symphony No. 7 ('Leningrad') also has special resonance for Bychkov, whose mother lived through the 900 days of the siege of Leningrad, still ravaging the city at the time of the second performance in the city. Bychkov first conducted the work with the Czech Philharmonic to open the 2021-22 season.
This release continues the partnership between the Czech Philharmonic and PENTATONE. Previous recordings with Semyon Bychkov include Mahler's Symphonies Nos. 1–5, released individually between 2022 and 2026 before being joined by the remaining symphonies in a complete Mahler box set; as well as recordings of Smetana's Má vlast and Dvořák's Symphonies Nos. 7, 8 & 9 (2024).
Tracklist
Dmitri Shostakovich (1906–1975)
Disc 1
Symphony No. 5 in D Minor, Op. 47
I. Moderato
II. Allegretto
III. Largo
IV. Allegro non troppo
Disc 2
Symphony No. 7 in C Major, Op. 60 'Leningrad'
I. Allegretto
II. Moderato (poco allegretto)
III. Adagio
IV. Allegro non troppo
Photo Credit: Marco Borggreve
(c) Petra Hajska
Photo Credit: Marco Borggreve
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