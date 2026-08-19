Photos: Scary Movie to Launch Exclusively on Paramount+

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Paramount+ announced that Paramount and Miramax's SCARY MOVIE, the 6th installment in the film franchise, will begin streaming exclusively on Paramount+ starting September 3.







Arriving on Paramount+ over 13 years since Scary Movie 5 and 26 years since the original film, SCARY MOVIE brings beloved characters back to the franchise, including the Wayans Brothers, Marlon and Shawn, as Shorty and Ray Wilkins, and Anna Faris and Regina Hall as Cindy Campbell and Brenda Meeks.

The Core Four are back in the killer's crosshairs and no horror movie IP is safe when the team reunites to slash through reboots, remakes, requels, prequels, sequels, spin-offs, elevated horror, origin stories, anything with the word legacy in it, and every 'final chapter' that absolutely isn't final. Nothing is sacred, no trope survives and every line gets crossed.

Additional familiar friends include Dave Sheridan, Lochlyn Munro, Cheri Oteri and Chris Elliott. Newcomers including Kenan Thompson, Kim Wayans, Damon Wayans Jr., Heidi Gardner, Olivia Rose Keegan, Cameron Scott Roberts, Savannah Lee Nassif, Sydney Park, Gregg Wayans, Benny Zielke and Ruby Snowber.

SCARY MOVIE stormed the box office, grossing over $230 million at the worldwide box office upon its release earlier this year.

Credits

Paramount Pictures presents, in association with Miramax, a Wayans Brothers Presentation: Scary Movie, Directed by Michael Tiddes and Written by Marlon Wayans & Shawn Wayans & Keenen Ivory Wayans & Craig Wayans & Rick Alvarez and Based on Characters Created by Shawn Wayans & Marlon Wayans & Buddy Johnson & Phil Beauman and Jason Friedberg & Aaron Seltzer. Producers include Rick Alvarez, p.g.a., Craig Wayans, Marlon Wayans, p.g.a., Shawn Wayans and Keenen Ivory Wayans. Executive Producers including Jonathan Glickman, Thom Zadra, Alexandra Loewy, Marc Weinstock, Marsha L. Swinton and Neil H. Mortiz.

Paramount+ is home to a collection of comedies, including the complete Scary Movie film franchise and spoof movies from The Naked Gun and Airplane! series, as well as modern classics like Tropic Thunder and Zoolander.

About Paramount+

Paramount+ is the global flagship streaming home of premium original series and entertainment from some of the most enduring brands in television to subscribers around the world. Drawing on decades of beloved IP, Paramount+ also features a diverse offering of live sports, feature films, news and series from across the Paramount portfolio including CBS hits like Marshals and Tracker, all BET Original Series, the Avatar animated universe from Nickelodeon and more. It is a key pillar of the Direct-to-Consumer division at Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY), whose portfolio spans Paramount Pictures, Pluto TV, and Skydance Animation, Games and Sports divisions. For more information, visit www.paramount.com.

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