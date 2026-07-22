Marlon Wayans Visits JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE to Discuss SCARY MOVIE Return & LGBTQ+ Support

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Marlon Wayans joined guest host Colman Domingo on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE for a wide-ranging conversation that moved from comedy impressions to candid reflections on family and acceptance. The two discussed how they first met before the interview turned to the return of SCARY MOVIE, THE FRANCHISE Wayans helped launch, now coming back after 25 years.

Much of the conversation carried a personal weight. Wayans spoke openly about supporting the LGBTQ+ community and walked through the stages he experienced while accepting his child's transition, describing the process as one that ultimately led him to a place of love and understanding. He also reflected on the world's broader need for acceptance, framing his own journey as part of a larger conversation.

The interview also had lighter moments. Wayans delivered impressions of Shaq and Macy Gray, and the two touched on a shared connection to the Joe Jackson story: Wayans plays Joe Jackson in SCARY MOVIE, while Domingo plays Joe Jackson in the biopic MICHAEL. Wayans also spoke about what it means to return to the SCARY MOVIE franchise alongside his family after more than two decades.

Domingo, who appears in MICHAEL and served as guest host for this taping, brought firsthand perspective to the Joe Jackson comparison, as previously covered by BroadwayWorld in a related JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE segment featuring Jaafar Jackson discussing the same film.

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