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Photos: SYDNEY UNDERGROUND FILM FESTIVAL to Mark 20th Anniversary at Factory Theatre

Festival Co-Director Katherine Berger will highlight a program featuring TURA! and THE FURIOUS.

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Photos: SYDNEY UNDERGROUND FILM FESTIVAL to Mark 20th Anniversary at Factory Theatre

Sydney Underground Film Festival will mark its 20th anniversary with a return to the Factory Theatre, running from September 10 to 13. Festival Co-Director Katherine Berger is available to discuss the program, which spans a wide range of films. TURA!, a documentary centered on burlesque legend and cult film star Tura Satana of FASTER, PUSSYCAT! KILL! KILL!, will open the festival, with Opening Night also featuring burlesque performances, live music and complimentary drinks from Hawke's Brewing. The festival will close with THE FURIOUS, a revenge thriller built around practical stunt work and martial arts choreography.

Photos: SYDNEY UNDERGROUND FILM FESTIVAL to Mark 20th Anniversary at Factory Theatre Image

Photos: SYDNEY UNDERGROUND FILM FESTIVAL to Mark 20th Anniversary at Factory Theatre Image

Photos: SYDNEY UNDERGROUND FILM FESTIVAL to Mark 20th Anniversary at Factory Theatre Image

Photos: SYDNEY UNDERGROUND FILM FESTIVAL to Mark 20th Anniversary at Factory Theatre Image

Photos: SYDNEY UNDERGROUND FILM FESTIVAL to Mark 20th Anniversary at Factory Theatre Image

Photos: SYDNEY UNDERGROUND FILM FESTIVAL to Mark 20th Anniversary at Factory Theatre Image

Photos: SYDNEY UNDERGROUND FILM FESTIVAL to Mark 20th Anniversary at Factory Theatre Image

Closing Night presents revenge thriller, THE FURIOUS, an electrifying martial arts spectacle that puts practical stunt work and breathtaking choreography front and centre.

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