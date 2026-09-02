Photos: S.W.A.T. EXILES Trailer Released Ahead of STARZ Premiere

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STARZ released the series key art and trailer for 'S.W.A.T. Exiles,' an adrenaline-fueled new series which premieres on Friday, September 25. The spin-off of the fan favorite, hit series 'S.W.A.T.,' raises the stakes of the legacy series, introducing a bold new era. New episodes will be available to stream in the U.S. weekly on Fridays only on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms.





















Series star and executive producer Shemar Moore ('Criminal Minds,' 'The Young and the Restless'), reprises his role as LAPD S.W.A.T. Sergeant Daniel 'Hondo' Harrelson, who spent his career proving that discipline and loyalty can be built, not just born. But after a botched raid ends in the death of a young operator Nico Reyes, Hondo is forced to walk away from the only life he's known. Until his old commanding officer, Robert Hicks (Patrick St. Esprit), offers him one last shot at redemption: start up a brand-new S.W.A.T. unit, built from LA's most talented rejects.

The result is a squad nobody expected: Sammy Bishop (Lucy Barrett), a gun-show influencer with something to prove; Ethan Cole (Freddy Miyares), a socially awkward tactical savant; Cassidy Reed (Zyra Gorecki), guarded and determined to earn her place; Jude Callan (Ronen Rubinstein), a wildcard with a troubled past; and Malik Anderson (Adain Bradley), sharp, ambitious, and hiding more than anyone realizes. Together, under Hondo's command, they become the Exiles, a team built to fail, in theory, but determined to prove otherwise.

As the squad cuts its teeth on Los Angeles' most volatile threats, such as cartel assassins, gun-runners, and a city on edge, Hondo starts pulling on a thread that won't let go: someone inside his own unit has been feeding information to outside interests. What begins as paranoia becomes a slow-motion realization: S.W.A.T. itself is being set up to fail, and someone with real power wants it gone; replaced by something more private, more controllable, and far less accountable.

Caught between protecting his team, chasing the truth, and staying one step ahead of the people trying to erase him, Hondo has to decide how far he's willing to go, and who he can actually trust, as the walls close in. Alliances shift, loyalties are tested, and by the season's end, Hondo and the Exiles are forced into a final reckoning that will determine not just their careers, but the future of S.W.A.T. itself.

'S.W.A.T. Exiles' joins STARZ's 2026 growing slate of programming serving underrepresented audiences, including the newly debuted British boxing family crime drama 'Fightland,' the powerhouse 'Power' franchise, and the highly anticipated third season of 'P-Valley,' premiering later this year.

'S.W.A.T. Exiles' was commissioned by Sony Pictures Television. Jason Ning ('Lucifer,' 'Mrs. Davis') serves as series showrunner and executive producer, alongside Neal H. Moritz (The Fast & The Furious franchise, 'S.W.A.T.'), Pavun Shetty ('The Boys,' 'S.W.A.T.'), Shemar Moore ('S.W.A.T.'), James Scura ('S.W.A.T.'), and Jon Cowan ('Alert: MPU,' 'Suits,' 'Private Practice').

About STARZ

STARZ (NASDAQ: STRZ) is the leading premium entertainment destination for women and underrepresented audiences, and home to some of the most popular franchises and series on television. STARZ offers a robust programming mix for discerning adult audiences, including boundary-breaking originals and an expansive lineup of blockbuster movies, and is embodied by its brand positioning 'We're All Adults Here.' Complementary to any platform or service, STARZ is available across a wide range of digital OTT platforms and multichannel video distributors and is a bundling partner of choice. STARZ is powered by an industry-leading advanced technology, data analytics and digital infrastructure and the highly rated and first-of-its-kind STARZ app.

About Sony Pictures Television

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) is one of the television industry's leading content providers, producing, distributing and carrying programming worldwide in every genre and for every platform. In addition to managing one of the industry's largest libraries of award-winning feature films, television shows and formats, SPT is home to a thriving global content business, operating a robust portfolio of wholly-owned and joint-venture production companies across the U.S., Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific, as well as linear and digital channels around the world. SPT is a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company, a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation.

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