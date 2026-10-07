Photos: SUPERHUMAN 2: THE REBIRTH Premieres at Beverly Hills' Saban Theatre

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Award-winning filmmaker Caroline Cory welcomed a full house of special guests, media, supporters, and consciousness-minded audiences to the historic Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills on Sunday, October 4, for the red-carpet theatrical premiere of Superhuman 2: The Rebirth.

The event marked the theatrical introduction of Cory's forthcoming four-part documentary series, which is set to launch worldwide through streaming following its theatrical rollout. Building on the success and global conversation generated by Cory's earlier documentary, Superhuman: The Invisible Made Visible, the new project examines extraordinary abilities, consciousness, human potential, the future of medicine, and the possible frontiers of emerging wellness technologies.

'Seeing Superhuman 2: The Rebirth come alive on the big screen, surrounded by such an open, engaged, and inspired audience, was profoundly moving,' says Cory. 'This film asks us to reconsider what we believe is possible—not only about consciousness and perception, but about our own innate capacity to heal, evolve, and access our highest human potential that may be far greater than what we have been taught to imagine.'

Following the screening, Cory participated in a dynamic Q&A panel alongside voices featured in and connected to the film's exploration of expanded human potential. The evening also featured special performances by young musical prodigies violinist Ria Kang and pianist Nico Fumero, adding a powerful live dimension to the event's theme of creativity, consciousness, and possibility.

Among those in attendance were AGAPE founder Michael Beckwith, who introduced the film and is featured in the documentary; actress Naomi Grossman (American Horror Story); producer Cindy Cowan (Traffic); actress Sofia Milos (CSI, The Sopranos); record producer Fernando Garibay (Lady Gaga, Witney Houston); Jerrie Johnson (Harlem); celebrity photographer Jim Jordan; and many others from entertainment, wellness, media, and the consciousness community.

'Tonight was a celebration of curiosity, connection, and the courage to explore questions that conventional frameworks do not always make room for,' Cory adds. 'My hope is that audiences leave the film not with a prescribed answer, but with a deeper sense of wonder—and perhaps a renewed relationship with their own potential.'

Created, written, directed, and produced by Cory, Superhuman 2: The Rebirth explores accounts of extraordinary perceptual and cognitive abilities, including experiments involving blind individuals who appear to perceive without conventional sight. Through interviews, live explorations, and perspectives from scientists, physicians, researchers, and thought leaders, the documentary poses a central question: Are the limits of human potential far more expansive than previously understood?

The project convenes leading voices spanning science, medicine, neuroscience, physics, epigenetics, and wellness, including Bruce H. Lipton, PhD; Gregg Braden; Lynne McTaggart; Leigh Erin Connealy, MD; Michael Bernard Beckwith; Alex Gomez-Marin, PhD; Diane Hennacy, MD; Carlo Ventura, PhD; Gian Piero Abbate, PhD; Enrico Pierangeli, MD; Jeffery Tarrant, PhD; Robert Edward Grant; and Stephen Davis.

Together, the contributors explore questions surrounding perception and the nature of reality, neuroplasticity, the mind-body connection, frequency-based healing, and experiences that may extend beyond conventional models of sensory processing.

'Superhuman 2 is an invitation to look beyond labels and limitations,' comments Cory. 'The researchers, physicians, and pioneers in this film represent a broad range of perspectives, but they share an interest in the same essential question: What becomes possible when we approach the human being as more than the sum of our conditioned assumptions?'

NIKKI Wellness Technology served as the film's principal partner and is featured as an example of next-generation wearable wellness technology within the documentary's wider exploration of wellness and human potential.

Developed by Frequency Exchange Corp., the NIKKI platform offers proprietary frequency-based wellness programs designed to support sleep, stress management, energy, recovery, and overall vitality. The documentary incorporates NIKKI's frequency-based programs as part of its broader conversation about the evolving intersection of wellness, frequency-based medicine, and personal transformation.

Beverage sponsors for the premiere included Hive2O/Hard Honey and Papagni Wines.

Audiences who missed the Beverly Hills premiere—or would like to experience the film again—are invited to a special online premiere on October 30, featuring Gregg Braden, Bruce H. Lipton, Lynn McTaggart, Diane Hennacy, and others. Watch here: superhuman2.com/watch

The full four-part Superhuman 2: The Rebirth docu-series will premiere globally following its theatrical rollout.

For tickets, streaming updates, and additional information, visit Superhuman2.com.

About Superhuman 2: The Rebirth

Created, written, directed, and produced by Caroline Cory, Superhuman 2: The Rebirth is a four-part documentary series exploring human potential, consciousness, extrasensory perception, and the relationship between mind and matter. Building on Cory's earlier film, Superhuman: The Invisible Made Visible, the project brings together live experiments, researchers, physicians, scientists, and thought leaders to examine fundamental questions about perception, reality, and the expanded potential of the human experience.

About Caroline Cory

Caroline Cory is an award-winning filmmaker, author, teacher, and founder of Omnium Media. Her work explores consciousness, human potential, healing, and the relationship between mind, matter, and reality. Through documentary filmmaking, experiential research, and educational programs, Cory has built an international audience interested in the unexplored possibilities of human perception and transformation.

Photo Credit: Lizeth Ramirez















Photo Credit: Lizeth Ramirez

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