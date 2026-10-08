 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: SPACE CADET Trailer Debuts Ahead of Theatrical Release

Kid Koala's directorial debut adapts his graphic novel with an original score featuring Karen O and Emilíana Torrini.

By:
Photos: SPACE CADET Trailer Debuts Ahead of Theatrical Release

SPACE CADET is coming to select theaters November 13 from Viva Kids.

Directed by Kid Koala (Eric San) and based on his 2011 graphic novel of the same name, Space Cadet tells the tale of astronaut Celeste who launches into space on her first solo mission, leaving behind Robot, the guardian who raised her. Alone for the first time, each must confront what it means to let go. As Robot faces an empty nest and Celeste the perils of space, memory is their only compass, and Robot is losing its way. A visually stunning meditation on connection and solitude, told entirely through image and an original score by Kid Koala; featuring Karen O and Emilíana Torrini.

Credits

Kid Koala (Eric San)

PRODUCTION COMPANY: OUTSIDERS Film

PRODUCERS: Ginette Petit

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Nathalie Bissonnette, Ginette Petit, Michel Pradier

SCREENPLAY: Mylène Chollet

MUSIC: Kid Koala with Karen O, Mariana 'Ladybug' Vieira, Emilìana Torrini, Martha Wainwright, Meagan Smith, and Trixie Whitley

PRODUCTION DESIGNER: Lillian Chan

RUNTIME: 86 minutes

ASPECT RATIO: 2.35:1 (within 16:9 frame)

SOUND FORMAT: 5.1

LANGUAGE: Dialogue-free

COUNTRY OF ORIGIN: Canada

Festival Selections

Official Selection at the Festival de cinéma en famille de Québec (FCEQ), Canada

Professional Jury Awards: Best Film et Best Directo

Youth Jury Award: Best Original Score

Official Competition Selection at the Young Horizons International Film Festival in the Discoveries Film Competition, Poland

Special Mention – Discoveries Film Competition

Official Selection at the Rendez-vous du Cinéma Québécois (RVCQ) 2026, Canada

2026 Young Jury Award

About the Director

The director, film composer and graphic novelist, Kid Koala aka Eric San, has released five solo albums, and contributed to several feature film soundtracks including The Great Gatsby, Looper, Baby Driver, and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. As a scratch DJ he has toured with Radiohead, Beastie Boys and The Preservation Hall Jazz Band and collaborated with Gorillaz, Deltron 3030 and Emilíana Torrini. He is known for his imaginative live performances and has written and illustrated the award-winning graphic novels Nufonia Must Fall and Space Cadet. Space Cadet is his directorial debut, based on his award-winning graphic novel of the same name.

About Viva Kids

Viva Kids is a leading independent all rights distributor and production studio dedicated to delivering world-class entertainment to global audiences. With a diverse portfolio of acquired and original films in production, Viva strives to captivate viewers, fostering a love for storytelling and cinema across genres. Recent successes include The Amazing Maurice, which Viva debuted at the Sundance Film Festival before its wide theatrical release, Night of the Zoopocalypse, and The Pout Pout Fish. Viva Pictures has an equity interest in the 3D animation studio 3Doubles Producciones, Kazoo Films Distribution in the United Kingdom and continues to develop a slate of new productions.

Photos: SPACE CADET Trailer Debuts Ahead of Theatrical Release — photo 1 of 16
Space Cadet - Official Trailer Vertical for Social

Photos: SPACE CADET Trailer Debuts Ahead of Theatrical Release — photo 2 of 16
SPACE CADET

Photos: SPACE CADET Trailer Debuts Ahead of Theatrical Release — photo 3 of 16

Photos: SPACE CADET Trailer Debuts Ahead of Theatrical Release — photo 4 of 16

Photos: SPACE CADET Trailer Debuts Ahead of Theatrical Release — photo 5 of 16

Photos: SPACE CADET Trailer Debuts Ahead of Theatrical Release — photo 6 of 16

Photos: SPACE CADET Trailer Debuts Ahead of Theatrical Release — photo 7 of 16

Photos: SPACE CADET Trailer Debuts Ahead of Theatrical Release — photo 8 of 16

Photos: SPACE CADET Trailer Debuts Ahead of Theatrical Release — photo 9 of 16

Photos: SPACE CADET Trailer Debuts Ahead of Theatrical Release — photo 10 of 16

Photos: SPACE CADET Trailer Debuts Ahead of Theatrical Release — photo 11 of 16

Photos: SPACE CADET Trailer Debuts Ahead of Theatrical Release — photo 12 of 16

Photos: SPACE CADET Trailer Debuts Ahead of Theatrical Release — photo 13 of 16

Photos: SPACE CADET Trailer Debuts Ahead of Theatrical Release — photo 14 of 16

Photos: SPACE CADET Trailer Debuts Ahead of Theatrical Release — photo 15 of 16

Photos: SPACE CADET Trailer Debuts Ahead of Theatrical Release — photo 16 of 16

Recent Articles
Director Richard Linklater Shares 20-Year MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Film Will Resume Filming 'In a Few Months'
Director Richard Linklater Shares 20-Year MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Film Will Resume Filming 'In a Few Months'
9/29/2026
SLOW HORSES Season 6 Episode 3 to Premiere on Apple TV
SLOW HORSES Season 6 Episode 3 to Premiere on Apple TV
9/26/2026
LAST SEEN Finale to Premiere on Apple TV
LAST SEEN Finale to Premiere on Apple TV
10/1/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $80
Hot Show
Tickets From $67
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
More Hot Shows Discounts