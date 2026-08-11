Photos: SHYNE, PATRA, CALYPSO ROSE, Alan Cavé to Be Honored at Caribbean Music Awards

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The Caribbean Music Awards announced that Shyne, Patra, Calypso Rose and Alan Cavé will be honored during the Fourth Annual Caribbean Music Awards, set to take place at the National Academy for the Performing Arts in Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago. Shyne will receive the Global Ambassador Honor, Calypso Rose will receive the Elite Calypso Honor, Alan Cavé will receive the Elite Konpa Honor, and Patra will receive the Lifetime Achievement Honor. The event is presented by Tourism Trinidad Limited, with support from the Tobago Tourism Agency Limited, the Ministry of Trade, Investment and Tourism, and Global Trinidad and Tobago.

















































































The Fourth Annual Caribbean Music Awards takes place Saturday, September 19, 2026, at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) in Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago.

Inspired by this year's theme, 'Sounds of the Caribbean,' the Fourth Annual Caribbean Music Awards will celebrate four cultural figures whose contributions have helped shape the global impact of Caribbean music.

Patra will receive the Lifetime Achievement Honor in recognition of her groundbreaking career and enduring influence on dancehall, reggae, and global Black music. Born in Westmoreland, Jamaica, Patra began her career as a female DJ under the name 'Lady Patra' before rising to international prominence through her collaboration with Shabba Ranks on 'Family Affair.' Her 1993 debut album, Queen of the Pack, released through Epic Records, made history as the first album by a Jamaican female artist to reach No. 1 on Billboard's Reggae Albums chart and was later certified Gold in the United States. The project produced her signature hit 'Worker Man,' which reached No. 53 on the Billboard Hot 100, entered the Top 20 on the R&B chart, and topped the U.S. Dance chart. With additional hits including 'Romantic Call,' 'Scent of Attraction,' 'Black Cinderella,' and her acclaimed remake of Grace Jones' 'Pull Up to the Bumper,' Patra became one of the most recognizable female faces of Jamaica's 1990s dancehall movement. Her crossover presence extended into American hip-hop culture through appearances in music videos for artists including The Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur, while her distinctive style, commanding presence, and unapologetic portrayal of Black womanhood helped pave the way for a new generation of female dancehall artists.

Shyne will receive the Global Ambassador Honor in recognition of his evolution from internationally acclaimed recording artist to cultural leader, humanitarian, and global advocate for Belize and the Caribbean. Following the success of his 2000 self-titled debut on Bad Boy Records, which debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and earned Gold certification, Shyne has dedicated himself to public service, youth empowerment, and cultural advancement while serving as Belize's Music and Goodwill Ambassador.

Calypso Rose will receive the Elite Calypso Honor, celebrating her legendary contributions to Caribbean music and her role in bringing calypso to audiences worldwide. A trailblazer for women in music, the Tobago-born icon has spent more than six decades shaping the genre, making history as the first woman to win Trinidad & Tobago's Road March title and achieving global recognition with milestones including her platinum-selling album Far From Home.

Alan Cavé will receive the Elite Konpa Honor in recognition of his extraordinary influence on Haitian music and the global Konpa movement. Known as the 'King of Kompa Love,' Cavé has spent more than three decades defining the genre through his timeless songwriting, signature vocals, and influential work as both a member of Zin and a celebrated solo artist, inspiring generations of musicians throughout the Caribbean and diaspora.

The honorees will be celebrated as part of the Caribbean Music Awards Elite Weekend Experience, a three-day destination celebration taking place September 18–20, 2026, throughout Trinidad & Tobago. The weekend will feature a welcome reception, industry programming, cultural activations, fan experiences, the Caribbean Music Awards ceremony, the official after-party, and a special Steelpan celebration featuring Stars and Steel.

Following three successful years in Brooklyn, New York, the Caribbean Music Awards will make its international debut in Trinidad & Tobago as part of its continued mission to celebrate Caribbean music and culture across different regions of the Caribbean.

Tickets and additional details for the Caribbean Music Awards Elite Weekend Experience are available now at CaribMusicAwards.com.

About the Caribbean Music Awards

The Caribbean Music Awards celebrates the exceptional talent, creativity, and impact of Caribbean music. It recognizes outstanding artists, producers, and industry professionals who have significantly contributed to the Caribbean music landscape.

About the Caribbean Elite Group

Caribbean Elite Group (CEG) is an organization dedicated to serving the global Caribbean community through a range of cultural, media, and community-focused initiatives. CEG manages multiple projects across the Caribbean, including Caribbean Elite Magazine and the Caribbean Elite Foundation.

Caribbean Elite Magazine (CEM) is a print and digital publication that showcases Caribbean talent and culture, highlighting entertainers, artists, producers, promoters, culinary traditions, travel, fashion, entrepreneurs, and other subjects of interest to the Caribbean community.

CEG is committed to preserving, promoting, and documenting Caribbean heritage and culture, which has played a significant role in shaping the region's identity over generations. The organization aims to provide a global platform for Caribbean voices while maintaining an open and flexible work culture that supports creativity, collaboration, and cultural representation.

The ceremony will serve as the centerpiece of the inaugural Caribbean Music Awards Elite Weekend Experience, organized around the theme Sounds of the Caribbean and intended to bring together artists, industry figures and visitors from across the Caribbean and beyond.

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