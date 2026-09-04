Photos: RUN HIDE FIGHT: INFIDELS Final Trailer Released Ahead of Daily Wire Debut

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The final trailer for RUN HIDE FIGHT: INFIDELS has been released ahead of the film's debut. The thriller is coming exclusively to The Daily Wire on September 16, 2026.











Synopsis

When radical Islamic terrorists hijack a liberal college's pro-Palestine encampment to enforce barbaric Sharia law on students and execute infidels in a makeshift caliphate, a ragtag band of red-blooded students, a security guard tired of 'Uncle Tom' smears, and a Delta Force vet must arm up to save their clueless peers and keep America from surrendering to the enemy on its own soil.

Starring

Jonathan Majors, David Lucas, JC Kilcoyne, Tyler Aser, James Bingham, Savanna Leigh James, Stephen Hailo, Myles Clohessy, Jason Gray-Stanford, Darby Cappillino, Chris K. Lee, Sharon Johal, Charlotte Delaney Riggs, Hussain Syed, Paulina Alvarez, Alec Rayme, Erin Davie, Travis Mills, Siaka Massaquoi, Justin S. Myrick

Written and Directed By

Kyle Rankin (RUN HIDE FIGHT)

Produced By

Ben Shapiro and Mike Richards for The Daily Wire, Dallas Sonnier for Bonfire Legend, Travis Mills, Lillian Campbell, Sydney Aucreman, Savannah Belcher

Executive Produced By

Caleb Robinson, Jonathan Majors for Tall Street Productions, Jason Ramos

Casting By

David Guglielmo

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