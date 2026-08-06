RUN HIDE FIGHT: INFIDELS Trailer Starring Jonathan Majors Debuts

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A trailer, stills, and key art for RUN HIDE FIGHT: INFIDELS have been released, offering a first look at the film starring Jonathan Majors. The project is written and directed by Kyle Rankin, who previously helmed RUN HIDE FIGHT, and follows a group of students, a security guard, and a Delta Force veteran confronting armed extremists who seize control of a college campus.

Logline

When radical Islamic terrorists hijack a liberal college's pro-Palestine encampment to enforce barbaric Sharia law on students and execute infidels in a makeshift caliphate, a ragtag band of red-blooded students, a security guard tired of 'Uncle Tom' smears, and a Delta Force vet must arm up to save their clueless peers and keep America from surrendering to the enemy on its own soil.

Casting

Casting by David Guglielmo.

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