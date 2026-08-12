Photos: REEL ROCK 20 to Screen at Boulder Theater, Presented by The North Face

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Boulder Theater will host early and late screenings of REEL ROCK 20 on a Thursday night in October, marking the 20th edition of the climbing film program. The event will present four new films highlighting the past year in climbing, with the full program lineup to be announced. REEL ROCK 20 is presented by The North Face and supported by Yeti. General admission tickets are available for all ages, with anyone under 16 required to attend with an adult.





Reel Rock returns for a landmark 20th edition, bringing four stunning new films to the big screen that feature the absolute best from the year in climbing. Full program lineup announced soon.

Event Details

Boulder Theater

Thursday, October 22, 2026

Early Show Doors: 5:00 pm | Early Show: 6:00 pm

Late Show Doors: 8:15 pm | Late Show: 9:00 pm

Tickets on sale Friday, August 14 at 10AM MT here (Early) here (Late)

General Admission Tickets

All Ages (under 16 with an adult)

Tickets for both the early and late shows can be purchased through the Boulder Theater box office, by phone, or online at bouldertheater.com.

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