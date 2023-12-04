Photos: Patina Miller, Tony Danza & More Attend POWER BOOK III: RAISING KANAN Celebration

On Thursday, November 30, STARZ celebrated the highly anticipated season three premiere of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” with an exclusive screening of the first episode and a reception at the Chelsea Factory in New York City which featured a 90’s style rap battle in partnership with On The Radar Radio.

The special advancing screening was attended by series stars Grammy and Tony-Award winner Patina Miller, MeKai Curtis, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore, Shanley Caswell, Antonio Ortiz, Grantham Coleman, Tony Danza, Wendell Pierce, and Erika Woods. Also present were creator, executive producer and showrunner Sascha Penn, executive producers Mark Canton, and Kevin Fox, President of Original Programming at STARZ, Kathryn Busby and President of Domestic Networks at STARZ, Alison Hoffman.

In addition to the “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” cast, other notable attendees included “Real Housewives of the Potomac” star Candiace Dillard Bassett, Gail Bean (“P-Valley”), director Mario Van Peebles, Justina Valentine (“Wild ‘N Out”), and musical artists including Scar Lip, Maiya the Don, Alex Tyree, Bobby Shmurda, Journey Montana and Rapsody, among others.

Following red carpet arrivals, Kathryn Busby opened the event, introducing Sascha Penn, who celebrated the importance of storytelling saying, “Our stories are who we are, who we’ve been and who we want to be. They’re how we connect to each other and the world around us. When we share stories, we share ourselves.”

After the screening, attendees were transported into 90’s Southside Jamaica, Queens, highlighted by the rap cypher featuring eight hip hop artists, Sleazy World Go, YTB Fatt, Lakeyah, Big Boss Vette, K Carbon, Don Q, Lil Zay Osama, and Connie Diiamond who performed freestyle verses for attendees.

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan '' season three premiered Friday, December 1. New episodes will air on Fridays at midnight ET on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. On linear, they will debut on STARZ at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. and 9:00 pm ET in Canada.

About “Raising Kanan” Season 3

Over the last two seasons of “Raising Kanan,” Kanan Stark has slowly learned the truth about not only his mother, discovering more about himself in the process. It has been a tortuous journey for him and everyone around him. With each new revelation, Kanan has been forced to confront his family’s seemingly never-ending web of secrets and lies.

He has spent much of this time in a state of denial, but now, Kanan’s blinders are finally off, and he doesn’t like what he sees. In season three, Kanan finds himself grappling with the very notions of right and wrong. Good and evil. Fidelity and disloyalty. And he’s not alone.

Every member of the Thomas family must confront an existential crisis that challenges their very identity. Whether it’s Marvin, who’s still trying to redeem himself, or Raq, who’s finally coming clean, or Lou, who’s wrestling with his own evil, or Jukebox, who’s simply trying to break free from her family’s pathology, they are all attempting to redefine and reinvent themselves.

They won’t all be able to complete this intensely personal quest, but for those who do, the destination may reveal the most terrifying secret of all. There is no right and wrong or good and evil. There are no absolutes. In the end, there’s just you.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ