Photos: PASSENGER to Make Streaming Debut on Paramount+ This August

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The supernatural horror film PASSENGER is set to make its exclusive streaming premiere on Paramount+ in the United States. Directed by André Øvredal from a script by Zachary Donohue and T.W. Burgess, the film stars Jacob Scipio, Lou Llobell and Melissa Leo as a couple who, after witnessing a highway accident, discover a demonic presence has attached itself to them during their van life journey.





PASSENGER begins streaming on Thursday, August 20 in the United States.

Starring Jacob Scipio (Bad Boys, The Mother, Expend4bles), Lou Llobell (Foundation, Voyagers) and Melissa Leo (The Fighter, Frozen River, Homicide: Life on the Street), Passenger follows a young couple who, after witnessing a gruesome highway accident, soon realize they did not leave the crash scene alone. A demonic presence called the Passenger has latched onto them, and won't stop until it claims them both, turning their van life adventure into a nightmare.

The film received a wide theatrical release via Paramount Pictures earlier this year on May 22, shortly after which Empire Magazine hailed the film for its 'memorable scares,' adding that it's a 'precision-tooled shocker…fast-paced, fun and, at times, genuinely frightening.' The New York Times also praised Øvredal for his direction and skill at, 'trapping his audience inside a disorienting, semi-liminal space where anything can happen.'

Directed by André Øvredal (The Last Voyage of the Demeter, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark), Passenger is written by Zachary Donohue & T.W. Burgess.

Paramount Pictures presents, in association with Domain Entertainment, an 18Hz and Coin Operated Production, Passenger. The film is executive produced by Jenny Hinkey, Nathan Samdahl, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro and Andrew Lary, and produced by Walter Hamada, p.g.a., and Gary Dauberman, p.g.a..

PASSENGER previously received a wide theatrical release from Paramount Pictures, earning praise from Empire Magazine for its scares and from The New York Times for Øvredal's direction. The film joins Paramount+'s existing horror library, which includes the SMILE, A QUIET PLACE and SCREAM franchises along with Paramount+ Originals APARTMENT 7A and VICIOUS.

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