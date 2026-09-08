Photos: PAN AFRICAN FILM & ARTS FESTIVAL to Launch Year-Round Programming

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Pan African Film & Arts Festival (PAFF) is kicking off an expanded season of year-round programming and a year-long initiative to increase awareness, community engagement and financial support as it celebrates its milestone 35th anniversary. The excitement begins with two special September events celebrating Black literature, comedy, culture and creativity: The Literary Circle, in partnership with Malik Books, and 'An Evening with J. Anthony Brown,' featuring the legendary comedian and entertainer.











The events mark the beginning of PAFF's 35th anniversary celebration and reflect the organization's continued commitment to creating spaces where Black artists, storytellers and audiences can connect throughout the year, while inviting supporters to help strengthen the organization and ensure its legacy continues for generations to come.

For more than three decades, PAFF has been an innovator in bringing together Black culture, entertainment and art. The unique energy created by PAFF continues to attract creatives from around the world, while providing a platform to discover and celebrate emerging voices alongside established cultural icons.

As PAFF expands beyond its annual festival, the organization is bringing that same spirit into communities across Los Angeles through partnerships with local businesses, cultural institutions and community organizations that elevate Black cinema, literature, art and entertainment.

The Literary Circle

Wednesday, September 9, 2026 | 7:00 PM

Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza

3650 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90008

The Literary Circle is a new branch of the PAFF Institute, developed from PAFF's longstanding relationship with Malik Books and its founder, Malik Muhammad. Free and open to the public, the series will feature intimate conversations and book signings with prominent and emerging authors while advancing literacy, culture and community empowerment.

'Meet the authors who write the books before they become films,' says Linda Bronson.

The Literary Circle launches on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, with acclaimed author and entrepreneur John Hope Bryant, who will discuss his new book, Capitalism for All.

The conversation will be moderated by bestselling author and entrepreneur Arlan Hamilton and followed by a book signing.

An Evening with J. Anthony Brown

Saturday, September 12, 2026 | 8:00 PM

The Miracle Theater

226 S. Market St.

Inglewood, CA. 90301

PAFF continues its September programming with 'An Evening with J. Anthony Brown,' a one-man comedy show featuring a rare performance by the legendary comedian and longtime PAFF supporter J. Anthony Brown, with special guest Courtney Black.

Brown's relationship with PAFF extends beyond the stage. A true supporter of the organization and its mission, he is demonstrating his commitment with a monetary donation to support PAFF's programs. His contribution reflects the important role artists and supporters can play in helping PAFF continue its mission.

Following the show, J. Anthony Brown will meet with fans and connect with audience members up close and personal, giving attendees a special opportunity to engage with one of comedy's most recognizable and beloved voices.

'One of the reasons I'm proud to work with the Pan African Film & Arts Festival is that it's one of the best connections an artist can make to showcase their work in Los Angeles,' says Brown.

The September events are only the beginning. Throughout its anniversary year, PAFF will continue creating opportunities to celebrate Black cinema, literature, art and entertainment while inviting the community to support, and invest in the future of PAFF.

For more information about PAFF and upcoming events, or to support PAFF's year-round programming and mission with a donation, visit PAFF.org.

For ticket information for 'An Evening with J. Anthony Brown,' visit TheMiracleInglewood.com.

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...