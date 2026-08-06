Photos: STARZ Untitled Black Rodeo Drama Casts DeWanda Wise, Tian Richards

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STARZ has announced the first three series regulars for its untitled family drama set inside the world of Black rodeo in Texas. DeWanda Wise, Tian Richards and Marcus Mitchell have joined the project, which is expected to begin production in Atlanta later this month. The one-hour, eight-episode series marks STARZ's second wholly owned series as the network continues to build out its fully owned programming slate as a standalone company.







Wise will play Anaya Clarke-Reagan, the Clarke family's firstborn. Savvy, polished, and highly educated, Anaya is the eldest Clarke sibling and the mayor of Trinity City. A consummate chameleon, she has built a conservative public image alongside her husband, Gregg, a powerful judge -- an image that conceals far darker desires. Anaya works tirelessly for her city, but self-preservation and family come first, even when that means protecting them from their own father. She'll do whatever it takes to secure her public image and political aspirations.

Richards will play Rodney Clarke, the fire-starter. Sebastian and Anaya's smart-ass, openly gay younger brother. Charming, impulsive, and incapable of leaving a wound alone, Rodney is the sibling most likely to turn a spark into an inferno. He has little interest in the family rodeo, preferring to run Big Rod's Likka Lounge, where it appears he's finally put his troubled past behind him. He hasn't. When his business is violently robbed and one of his own is killed, Rodney embarks on a reckless quest for revenge that threatens to engulf the entire Clarke family.

Mitchell will play Julius Calhoun, the hometown hero. Disciplined. Proud. Sebastian's closest friend. Jojo's protective older brother. Tall. Sexy. He's also deeply spiritual. Bible verse etched into his riding jacket. Nonconfrontational but not afraid to stand up for himself. Julius is Trinity City's main draw and most decorated bull rider since Sebastian. For him, being a cowboy is a way of life. Bull riding is a way to a better life. And he's looking to take his career beyond Trinity City. Julius' ambitions put his body and friendship with Sebastian to the test. Still, Julius will go great lengths to stay on top.

The series greenlight accelerates STARZ's slate expansion of premium originals, high-value acquisitions, and hit franchises, creating efficiencies to enable the network to deliver even more programming to serve women and underrepresented audiences. It joins the high-octane crime drama 'Fightland' as STARZ's second self-owned series. Alongside hit series 'P-Valley,' it also expands the network's slate of premium dramas rooted in Black Southern culture.

The series, described as infused with hip hop swagger and country soul, follows three siblings in Southeast Texas bound by their mother's legacy and their father's unfinished business. Kirk A. Moore serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Mark Johnson and Myki Bajaj of Gran Via Productions and Tony Hernandez, Elise Henderson and Lilly Burns of Counterpart Studios also executive producing. Giovanna Desselle and Christina Jokanovich are overseeing the series for STARZ.

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