Photos: MARVEL'S MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR Takes Over New York Comic Con

The cast and creative team of Disney Branded Television's highly anticipated "Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" took over New York Comic Con on Saturday, October 8, 2022. It was also announced that the series was picked up for a second season and the opening title was revealed during the panel.

"Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" stars Diamond White (Lunella/Moon Girl), Fred Tatasciore (Devil Dinosaur) and Gary Anthony Williams (Pops) were joined by executive music producer Raphael Saadiq, executive producer Steve Loter, supervising producer Rodney Clouden and producer Pilar Flynn, where they participated in the annual convention and a panel moderated by Allegra Frank, deputy entertainment editor at The Daily Beast.

"Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" premieres February 10, 2023 on Disney Channel and shortly thereafter on Disney+.