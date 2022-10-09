Photos: MARVEL'S MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR Takes Over New York Comic Con
At the panel, it was announced that the series was picked up for a second season.
The cast and creative team of Disney Branded Television's highly anticipated "Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" took over New York Comic Con on Saturday, October 8, 2022. It was also announced that the series was picked up for a second season and the opening title was revealed during the panel.
Check out photos from the panel below!
"Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" stars Diamond White (Lunella/Moon Girl), Fred Tatasciore (Devil Dinosaur) and Gary Anthony Williams (Pops) were joined by executive music producer Raphael Saadiq, executive producer Steve Loter, supervising producer Rodney Clouden and producer Pilar Flynn, where they participated in the annual convention and a panel moderated by Allegra Frank, deputy entertainment editor at The Daily Beast.
"Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" premieres February 10, 2023 on Disney Channel and shortly thereafter on Disney+.
Raphael Saadiq, Diamond White, Fred Tatasciore, Gary Anthony Williams, Steve Loter, Rodney Clouden, Pilar Flynn
Allegra Frank, Diamond White, Fred Tatasciore, Gary Anthony Williams, Steve Loter, Rodney Clouden, Pilar Flynn, Raphael Saadiq
Allegra Frank, Diamond White, Fred Tatasciore, Gary Anthony Williams, Steve Loter, Rodney Clouden, Pilar Flynn, Raphael Saadiq
Gary Anthony Williams, Pilar Flynn
Diamond White
Fred Tatasciore, Diamond White
Allegra Frank, Diamond White, Fred Tatasciore, Gary Anthony Williams
Diamond White
Raphael Saadiq
Rodney Clouden, Pilar Flynn, Raphael Saadiq
Raphael Saadiq
Steve Loter
Allegra Frank, Diamond White, Fred Tatasciore, Gary Anthony Williams, Steve Loter, Rodney Clouden, Pilar Flynn
Allegra Frank
Diamond White
Fred Tatasciore, Gary Anthony Williams
Pilar Flynn
Allegra Frank, Diamond White, Fred Tatasciore
Rodney Clouden
Gary Anthony Williams, Steve Loter
Fred Tatasciore, Diamond White, Gary Anthony Williams
Rodney Clouden, Steve Loter
Rodney Clouden, Fred Tatasciore, Diamond White, Gary Anthony Williams, Pilar Flynn, Steve Loter
Fred Tatasciore
Rodney Clouden
Pilar Flynn
Gary Anthony Williams
Steve Loter
Diamond White