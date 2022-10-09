Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: MARVEL'S MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR Takes Over New York Comic Con

At the panel, it was announced that the series was picked up for a second season.

Oct. 09, 2022  

The cast and creative team of Disney Branded Television's highly anticipated "Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" took over New York Comic Con on Saturday, October 8, 2022. It was also announced that the series was picked up for a second season and the opening title was revealed during the panel.

Check out photos from the panel below!

"Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" stars Diamond White (Lunella/Moon Girl), Fred Tatasciore (Devil Dinosaur) and Gary Anthony Williams (Pops) were joined by executive music producer Raphael Saadiq, executive producer Steve Loter, supervising producer Rodney Clouden and producer Pilar Flynn, where they participated in the annual convention and a panel moderated by Allegra Frank, deputy entertainment editor at The Daily Beast.

"Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" premieres February 10, 2023 on Disney Channel and shortly thereafter on Disney+.


Raphael Saadiq, Diamond White, Fred Tatasciore, Gary Anthony Williams, Steve Loter, Rodney Clouden, Pilar Flynn


Allegra Frank, Diamond White, Fred Tatasciore, Gary Anthony Williams, Steve Loter, Rodney Clouden, Pilar Flynn, Raphael Saadiq


Allegra Frank, Diamond White, Fred Tatasciore, Gary Anthony Williams, Steve Loter, Rodney Clouden, Pilar Flynn, Raphael Saadiq


Gary Anthony Williams, Pilar Flynn


Diamond White


Fred Tatasciore, Diamond White


Allegra Frank, Diamond White, Fred Tatasciore, Gary Anthony Williams


Diamond White


Raphael Saadiq


Rodney Clouden, Pilar Flynn, Raphael Saadiq


Raphael Saadiq


Steve Loter


Allegra Frank, Diamond White, Fred Tatasciore, Gary Anthony Williams, Steve Loter, Rodney Clouden, Pilar Flynn


Allegra Frank


Diamond White


Fred Tatasciore, Gary Anthony Williams


Pilar Flynn


Allegra Frank, Diamond White, Fred Tatasciore


Rodney Clouden


Gary Anthony Williams, Steve Loter


Fred Tatasciore, Diamond White, Gary Anthony Williams


Rodney Clouden, Steve Loter


Rodney Clouden, Fred Tatasciore, Diamond White, Gary Anthony Williams, Pilar Flynn, Steve Loter


Fred Tatasciore


Rodney Clouden


Pilar Flynn


Gary Anthony Williams


Steve Loter


Diamond White



