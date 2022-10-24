Photos: Kristin Chenoweth Gives Surprise Performance at Hallmark Channel's 'Countdown to Christmas'

Last night, Hallmark Channel kicked off the holiday season with a special and festive red-carpet COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS celebration at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

A bevy of beloved Hallmark talent from various Countdown to Christmas movies rolled up to the Radio City Music Hall marquee on top of a hand-crocheted Hallmark Countdown to Christmas double decker bus, making a grand holiday entrance. Hallmark executives including Wonya Lucas, President and CEO of Hallmark Media and Mike Perry, President and CEO of Hallmark Cards, were in attendance.

Tony Award-winning actress, singer and the original Glinda from Broadway's Wicked, Kristin Chenoweth made a surprise performance for guests, singing holiday songs, as well as a special duet of For Good with Ginna Claire, star of Hallmark original holiday film A Holiday Spectacular, and Glinda from Broadway's Wicked.

The following is a list of Hallmark talent who attended the event: AimeÃ© Teegarden, Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega, Alison Sweeney, Andrew Walker, Antonio Cupo, Ashley Williams, Barbara Niven, BJ Britt, Brant Daugherty, Brennan Elliott, Brooke D'Orsay, Carlo Marks, Carolyn McCormick & Byron Jennings, Chandler Massey, Clare Bowen, Ellen Travolta, Erin Cahill, Eve Plumb, George Krissa, Ginna Claire Mason, Heather Hemmens, Jaicy Elliot, John Brotherton, Jonathan Bennett, Kat Barrell, Kimberley Sustad, Lynn Whitfield, Marlo Thomas, Michael Brian Dunn, Nadine Ellis, Niall Matter, Nikki DeLoach, NoemÃ­ GonzÃ¡lez, Paul Campbell, Rachel Boston, Reshma Shetty, Ronnie Rowe Jr., Ruth Gottschall, Ryan Paevey, Ryan Rottman, Sara Gallo, Tamala Jones, Taylor Cole, Tiffany Hobbs, Torrey DeVitto, Victor Webster, Wes Brown, and The Radio City Rockettes.

A Holiday Spectacular was filmed at Radio City Music Hall, featuring the world-famous Rockettes.

Photo Credit: ©2022 Hallmark Media