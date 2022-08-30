Photos: Jesse Tyler Ferguson & More Attend IVY + BEAN Special LA Screening
The Ivy + Bean film series will be released on Netflix on Sept. 2.
Last night, the cast of Netflix's Ivy + Bean attended an LA special screening at Harmony Gold. Cast included Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Keslee Blalock, Sasha Pieterse, Lidya Jewett, Marci T. House, Garfield Wilson, and Jaycie Dotin.
Following the screening, Anne Brogan (producer), Melanie Stokes (producer), and Elissa Down (director) joined the cast for a special Q&A moderated by acclaimed producer, Susan Cartsonis. Additional cast members in attendance included Ava Marchfelder, Claire Smid, Innocent Ekakitie, Jesse Gervasi, Mia Swaminathan, and Roman Pesino.
Based on the best-selling children's books from author Annie Barrows, Ivy + Bean follows the friendship between an unlikely duo. Bean is loud, exuberant, and fearless. Ivy is quiet, thoughtful, and observant. However, sometimes an adventure reveals that opposites can become the best of friends. The Ivy + Bean series of films will release on Netflix on September 2 and is produced by Kindle Entertainment.
Credit: Photo by Wes and Alex Photography for Kindle Entertainment
Roman Pesino
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Roman Pesino
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
The cast of the Ivy + Bean film series
The cast of the Ivy + Bean film series
Marci T. House
Lidya Jewett
Sasha Pieterse
Innocent Ekakitie
Elissa Down
Keslee Blalock
Ava Marchfelder
Garfield Wilson
Jaycie Dotin
Claire Smid