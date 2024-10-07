Photos: Jennifer Hudson, Mariah Carey, & More Perform at the AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Sunday, October 6 CBS and Dick Clark Productions (DCP) presented an unforgettable celebration during the AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL, an evening honoring half a century of groundbreaking music, iconic moments, unforgettable performances, and rich pop culture history. The star-studded event, which aired concurrently on both coasts on the CBS Television Network, showcased an extraordinary lineup of performances and special appearances that captivated audiences across the nation.

The program featured themed highlights from the AMAs’ expansive show archives. Segments looked back on the evolution of specific artists and genres at the AMAs, as well as award and performance milestones. The performances, created just for AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL, included collaborations, debuts from today’s hottest stars and appearances from AMAs legends.

Take a look at photos of performances from the night below! The star-studded lineup of performers Included Brad Paisley, Chaka Khan, Gladys Knight, Green Day, Jennifer Hudson, Kane Brown, Mariah Carey, Nelly, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, RAYE, Sheila E., and Stray Kids.

Photo credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

