Photos: Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton & More Attend BOOK CLUB: THE NEXT CHAPTER Premiere

BOOK CLUB: THE NEXT CHAPTER premieres in theaters this Friday, May 12th, 2023.

BOOK CLUB: THE NEXT CHAPTER stars Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen and Don Johnson, director, co-writer and producer Bill Holderman, co-writer and producer Erin Simms and more attended last night's New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square.

The highly anticipated sequel follows our four best friends as they take their book club to Italy for the fun girls trip they never had. When things go off the rails and secrets are revealed, their relaxing vacation turns into a once-in-a-lifetime cross-country adventure.

Additional attendees and notable guests included Diane Sawyer, Maye Musk, Ted Danson, Carol Kane, Clive Davis, Judd Hirsch, Peter Gallagher, Emma O'Connor, Kalen Allen, Damian Lewis, Kathryn Gallagher, David Rasche, Real Housewives stars Jill Zarin, Luann De Lesseps, Margaret Josephs, Top Chef Judge Gail Simmons, Drag Queens Rosé, Jackie Cox, and more!

Photo credit: Marion Curtis/StarPix for Focus Features



