Photos: Inna Faliks and Daniel Schlosberg Release MAHLER'S SYMPHONY NO. 6 for Piano

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Inna Faliks and Daniel Schlosberg's recording of Mahler's Symphony No. 6 for piano four-hands is set for release on October 16, 2026 on Sono Luminus. The album captures the duo's interpretation of Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 6 as transcribed for piano four-hands by Alexander Zemlinsky.

Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 6 is one of the most intricate and emotionally wrenching compositions in the canon. The nuances and brilliance of this masterpiece are made especially apparent in a transcription for piano four-hands by Alexander Zemlinsky. 'Mahler/Zemlinsky: Symphony No. 6' is the product of a long-time project from renowned pianists and duo-partners Inna Faliks and Daniel Schlosberg. Together, they have performed the work across the country and now their interpretation is captured on a recording that will be released on October 16, 2026 on Sono Luminus (SLE-70050).

'The music works well on the piano,' writes Jed Distler in the liner notes. 'In purely keyboard terms, Mahler's contrapuntal brilliance and rich harmonic language make an intimate and dramatic impact. Almost nothing has been lost in this in translation. Two pianists sharing one bench can respond with unusual flexibility and immediacy to the music's harrowingly wide emotional gamut, channeling the spirit of Zemlinsky and Mahler.'

'Preparing, performing and recording this earth shattering, larger-than-life canvas of a work requires absolute comfort and trust, on a human and musical level,' says Faliks. 'Daniel was 'dude of honor' at my wedding - and our deep, lifelong friendship continues to infuse the process with ease and - something not typically associated with this work - humor.'

''If a symphony must be like the world,' as the famous Mahler quote goes, then so too must this four-hand collaboration,' adds Schlosberg. 'The many years we have spent pondering this magnum opus transcription have created some of my most treasured musical memories.'

Long-time friends and each with a distinct musical profile, Inna Faliks and Daniel Schlosberg have played four-hand and two-piano repertoire by Schubert, Rachmaninov, Pärt, and of course Mahler, at the Ravinia Festival, Los Angeles County Museum of Art and National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC, among many others.

Track Listing

Symphony No 6, 'Tragic' for piano 4-hands - Gustav Mahler arr. Alexander Zemlinsky

[01] Allegro energico, ma non troppo. Heftig, aber markig.

[02] Andante moderato

[03] Scherzo: Wuchtig

[04] Finale: Sostenuto - Allegro moderato - Allegro energico

Total Time=69:20

About Inna Faliks

Ukrainian-born American pianist Inna Faliks is internationally acclaimed for her adventurous artistry, combining masterful interpretations of the classical canon with contemporary music, interdisciplinary collaborations, and innovative performance formats. Praised by critics for her expressive intensity, technical brilliance, and imaginative programming, she has performed at major venues worldwide, including Carnegie Hall and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, as well as leading festivals and concert halls across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Most recently, she premiered Gabriel Prokofiev's Concerto for Minimoog Synthesizer and Orchestra in Portugal. A dedicated advocate for new music, poetry, and artistic collaboration, Faliks is the founder of the award-winning Music/Words series and serves as Professor of Piano and Head of Piano at UCLA, where Arnold Schoenberg once taught composition. In addition to her distinguished performing career, she is the author of the acclaimed memoir 'Weight in the Fingertips: A Musical Odyssey from Soviet Ukraine to the World Stage' (Backbeat Books/Bloomsbury Press, 2023). Her acclaimed recordings, broadcasts, writing, and educational work have established her as one of today's most versatile and compelling musical voices.

GRAMMY-nominated pianist Daniel Schlosberg leads a kaleidoscopic musical life. He has appeared with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra in numerous chamber music and new music concerts, and also as featured soloist in subscription performances of Messiaen's 'Trois Petites Liturgies.' He has a passion for contemporary music, having collaborated with Eighth Blackbird, Third Coast Percussion, and the International Contemporary Ensemble, and he was a founding member of Yarn/Wire. Another specialty is Art Song, and he was founder and director of the Baltimore Lieder Weekend. He also curated multiple song programs the Phillips Collection. His release with soprano Laura Strickling, 40@40, garnered him a GRAMMY nomination among other accolades. He has given solo recitals at venues such as Bargemusic, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, and Steinway Hall, Shanghai. He is based in Chicago and is on faculty at the University of Notre Dame (Indiana), where he is also advisor to the student Table Tennis Club. Daniel Schlosberg is a Steinway Artist. Outside of music and university, he enjoys making espresso among other pursuits.





















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