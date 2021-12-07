Photos: Hulu Shares First Look at Original Film SEX APPEAL

Get a first look into the upcoming Hulu Original Film "Sex Appeal," premiering January 14th!

Avery Hansen-White doesn't do things she isn't excellent at. So when her long-distance boyfriend hints at wanting to take their relationship to the next level, she sets out to master her sexuality, employing her oldest friend, Larson, as a test subject. In this hilarious teen comedy, Avery's study results in the realization that there's more to sex, and love, than mechanics. Relationships require both head and heart.

The cast features Mika Abdalla, Jake Short, Mason Versaw, Paris Jackson, Margaret Cho, Fortune Feimster, Rebecca Henderson, Tate Hanyok, Hayden Szeto, and Artemis Pebdani.

"Sex Appeal" is produced by Jeremy Garelick, Will Phelps and Ryan Bennett for American High, Mark Fasano and Tobias Weymar for Nickel City, Kendrick Tan for Lit Entertainment, and Michael Glassman for LD Entertainment. Talia Osteen directed the film, penned by Tate Hanyock, who also executive produced. American High serves as the production company. "Sex Appeal" is the fifth Hulu Original film from American High following "Big Time Adolescence," "The Binge," "The Ultimate Playlist of Noise," and "Plan B."