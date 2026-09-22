Photos: Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam Presale Begins
The duo will perform with opener Johanna Samuels at Thalia Hall Chicago.
A presale is underway for Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam's upcoming performance at Thalia Hall in Chicago. The show, billed as 'The Joint Tour' with opener Johanna Samuels, is set for Sunday, November 15, 2026, with doors at 6PM and the show at 7PM.
The presale began Thursday using the code HAMILTONROSTAM26, ahead of tickets going on sale to the general public through Ticketweb.
Event Details
Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam - The Joint Tour with Johanna Samuels
Sunday, November 15, 2026
Doors: 6PM | Show: 7PM
Venue: Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St, Chicago, IL 60608
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