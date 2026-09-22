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Photos: Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam Presale Begins

The duo will perform with opener Johanna Samuels at Thalia Hall Chicago.

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Photos: Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam Presale Begins

A presale is underway for Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam's upcoming performance at Thalia Hall in Chicago. The show, billed as 'The Joint Tour' with opener Johanna Samuels, is set for Sunday, November 15, 2026, with doors at 6PM and the show at 7PM.

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The presale began Thursday using the code HAMILTONROSTAM26, ahead of tickets going on sale to the general public through Ticketweb.

Event Details

Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam - The Joint Tour with Johanna Samuels

Sunday, November 15, 2026

Doors: 6PM | Show: 7PM

Venue: Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St, Chicago, IL 60608

Tickets: https://www.ticketweb.com/event/hamilton-leithauser-rostam-thalia-hall-tickets/14311824

Click Here to Get Tickets
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