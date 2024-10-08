News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: First-Look at THE NIGHT AGENT Season 2; Netflix Show Receives Early Season 3 Renewal

The series will return to Netflix in Winter 2025.

By: Oct. 08, 2024
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Netflix has revealed first-look photos of The Night Agent Season 2, which will return to Netflix in Winter 2025. They also have announced that Season 3 has been greenlit for 10 episodes and will begin a production unit in Istanbul at the end of 2024 before returning to film in New York in 2025.

LATEST NEWS

Video: Pierce Brosnan Stars in THE LAST RIFLEMAN Trailer
Colman Domingo to Receive NewFest36 Voice & Visibility Award Award
INVINCIBLE FIGHT GIRL Premieres on Adult Swim in November
Video: Netflix Releases Trailer for THE DIPLOMAT Season 2

The Night Agent Season 1 was the most-watched series in 2023 (by views) and currently ranks as the 7th Most Popular English series on Netflix of all time, with a staggering 98.2M views in its first 91 days.

In its first month, it was #1 in the Global Top 10 for four consecutive weeks and reached the #1 spot in the Top 10 for 87 countries. 

Based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, The Night Agent is a sophisticated, character-based, action-thriller centering on a low level FBI Agent , Peter Sutherland, whose efforts to save The President in Season 1 earn him an opportunity to become a Night Agent in Season 2. But working in the secretive organization of Night Action will propel Peter into a world where danger is everywhere and trust is in short supply. Take a look at the Shawn Ryan-crated series below!

Photo Credit: Christopher Saunders/Siviroon Srisuwan/Netflix



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos