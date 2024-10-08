Photos: First-Look at THE NIGHT AGENT Season 2; Netflix Show Receives Early Season 3 Renewal

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Netflix has revealed first-look photos of The Night Agent Season 2, which will return to Netflix in Winter 2025. They also have announced that Season 3 has been greenlit for 10 episodes and will begin a production unit in Istanbul at the end of 2024 before returning to film in New York in 2025.

The Night Agent Season 1 was the most-watched series in 2023 (by views) and currently ranks as the 7th Most Popular English series on Netflix of all time, with a staggering 98.2M views in its first 91 days.

In its first month, it was #1 in the Global Top 10 for four consecutive weeks and reached the #1 spot in the Top 10 for 87 countries.

Based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, The Night Agent is a sophisticated, character-based, action-thriller centering on a low level FBI Agent , Peter Sutherland, whose efforts to save The President in Season 1 earn him an opportunity to become a Night Agent in Season 2. But working in the secretive organization of Night Action will propel Peter into a world where danger is everywhere and trust is in short supply. Take a look at the Shawn Ryan-crated series below!

Photo Credit: Christopher Saunders/Siviroon Srisuwan/Netflix

Comments