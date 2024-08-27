Photos: First Look at Max Original Film SWEETHEARTS, Releasing in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Max has released the first look at the original film Sweethearts, starring Kiernan Shipka and Nico Hiraga, which debuts Thursday, November 28 on Max.

In the film, two college freshmen make a pact to break up with their high school sweethearts over Thanksgiving break, leading them on a chaotic night out in their hometown that puts their codependent friendship to the test.

The cast also includes Caleb Hearon, Tramell Tillman, Ava Demary, Charlie Hall, Joel Kim Booster, and Christine Taylor.

Sweethearts is from New Line Cinema, Picturestart, and Dollface creator Jordan Weiss. Jordan Weiss makes her directorial debut and co-wrote the script with Dan Brier. The film is produced by Picturestart’s Erik Feig and Jessica Switch. Executive producers include Picturestart’s Julia Hammer, Samie Kim Falvey, and Shayne Fiske Goldner; as well as Jordan Weiss and Dan Brier. Take a look at the first-look photos below!

