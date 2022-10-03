Photos: First Look at Lindsay Lohan & Chord Overstreet in FALLING FOR CHRISTMAS on Netflix

Netflix has released first look photos of Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet in Falling For Christmas. The film will be released on Netflix November 10, 2022.

A newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.

The cast also includes George Young, Jack Wagner, Olivia Perez, Alejandra Flores, Chase Ramsey, Sean Dillingham, and Antonio D. Charity.

According to Lohan, the opportunity to return to the genre that launched her career was part of the draw of taking on a project like Falling for Christmas: "It's such a refreshing, heartwarming romantic comedy and I miss doing those kinds of movies," she says.