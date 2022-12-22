Photos: First Look at Idris Elba in LUTHER: THE FALLEN SUN

Luther: The Fallen Sun will be coming to Netflix in March 2023. Check out new photos of the series below!

In Luther: The Fallen Sun - an epic continuation of the award-winning television saga reimagined for film - a gruesome serial killer is terrorizing London while brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther (Idris Elba) sits behind bars.

Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish THE JOB by any means necessary. The film also stars Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis and Dermot Crowley, who returns as Martin Schenk.

The series was directed by Jamie Payne and executive produced by Dan Finlay, Brendan Ferguson, Miki Emmerich, Kris Thykier, and Priscilla Parish.