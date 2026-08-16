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D23 reveals future plans for the Disney parks and experiences

Coverage from Anaheim highlights what Disney has in store for its parks around the world.

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ABC News correspondent Ginger Zee reported live from Anaheim, California on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, sharing details on the array of Disney parks and experiences projects unveiled at D23, the biennial fan event dedicated to Disney's expanding entertainment offerings.

Zee's report focused on what she described as exciting developments coming to Disney parks and experiences around the world, giving viewers a look at the announcements made during the event in Anaheim. The segment centered on the scope of what Disney has planned across its global parks footprint, as presented to fans and press gathered for D23.

The report did not go into individual project timelines beyond noting that multiple experiences are in the works for locations worldwide, with Zee positioned on the ground at the event to capture reactions and highlights as they were announced.

The GOOD MORNING AMERICA segment offers viewers an early glimpse at how Disney intends to grow its parks and experiences division, with Zee's on-site reporting providing a window into the atmosphere and announcements at this year's D23 gathering in Anaheim.

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