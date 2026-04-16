Video: Helen J. Shen is Anne Hathaway's New Assistant in THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2 Clip





Helen J. Shen is up to the challenge in a brand new clip from The Devil Wears Prada 2. The Maybe Happy Ending star makes their screen debut in the new film, playing intern-turned-assistant Jin.

As she explains in the scene, Jin was promoted from her intern position to become an assistant to Andy, played by Anne Hathaway. She's highly qualified too; as a Yale graduate, she has bragging rights as the lead soprano of their prestigious a capella group, the Whiffenpoofs. Watch the clip now for the film, which hits theaters on May 1.

A previous trailer for the film offered a first look at Shen's character, appearing to work as an assistant to Stanley Tucci's Nigel. Shen's onscreen role comes after garnering acclaim for their performance as "Claire" in Maybe Happy Ending, opposite Darren Criss. The performer will also star in the vampire comedy series Eternally Yours for CBS, which will premiere this fall.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 features the return of Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci as their iconic characters, reuniting them with director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna. Tickets are now on sale here.

The movie also introduces an all-new runway of characters, including Kenneth Branagh, Helen J. Shen, Rachel Bloom, Patrick Brammall, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, Pauline Chalamet, Caleb Hearon, Simone Ashley, and Tibor Ravitz. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their roles as “Lily” and “Irv” from the first film.

The film will hold its world premiere on Monday, April 20, at Lincoln Center in New York City, with a livestream beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET on Disney+ and Hulu. The live experience will capture celebrity arrivals, cast interviews, and "special surprises."

The 2006 blockbuster film from Twentieth Century Studios, adapted from Lauren Weisberger's best-selling 2003 novel, went on to gross $326 million worldwide and received two Academy Award nominations.

The stage musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada is currently running at London’s Dominion Theatre, featuring an original score by music icon and Olivier and Tony Award winner Elton John, lyrics by singer-songwriter Shaina Taub, book by Kate Wetherhead with direction & choreography by three-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell. Vanessa Williams is playing the role of Miranda Priestly.