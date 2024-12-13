News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Michael Urie, & More at SAG Awards Season Celebration

By: Dec. 13, 2024
On Thursday, December 12, the Screen Actors Guild Awards® and Entertainment Weekly (EW) hosted the Second Annual SAG Awards® Season Celebration at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, CA.

Hollywood’s biggest stars gathered at the exclusive cocktail party to celebrate the upcoming 31st Annual SAG Awards and the show’s longtime financial commitment to supporting the SAG-AFTRA Foundation. Actors in attendance included Cynthia Erivo, Karla Sofía Gascón, Kathryn Hahn, Melora Hardin, Michael Urie, Zoe Saldaña, and more. Take a look at photos of the evening below!

One of awards season’s premier events, the SAG Awards annually celebrates the outstanding motion picture and television performances of the year. Voted on by SAG-AFTRA’s robust and diverse membership of 122,000+ performers, the SAG Awards has the largest voting body on the awards circuit. Beloved for its style, simplicity, and genuine warmth, the show has become an industry favorite and one of the most prized honors since its debut in 1995.

The 31st Annual SAG Awards will stream live on Netflix Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall. For the latest information about the 31st SAG Awards, visit sagawards.org

Photo Credit: Shutterstock for SAG Awards

Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Michael Urie, & More at SAG Awards Season Celebration Image
Walton Goggins

Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Michael Urie, & More at SAG Awards Season Celebration Image
Jude Law and Hiroyuki Sanada

Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Michael Urie, & More at SAG Awards Season Celebration Image
Kathryn Hahn, Ethan Sandler, Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter

Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Michael Urie, & More at SAG Awards Season Celebration Image
Moises Arias and Emily Osment

Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Michael Urie, & More at SAG Awards Season Celebration Image
June Squibb

Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Michael Urie, & More at SAG Awards Season Celebration Image
Aldis Hodge and Cynthia Erivo

Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Michael Urie, & More at SAG Awards Season Celebration Image
Jon Brockett (SAG Awards Executive Producer), Jeneine Doucette-White (Co-Executive Producer), Linda Gierahn (Executive Producer Silent House Productions) and Mark Bracco (Executive Producer)

Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Michael Urie, & More at SAG Awards Season Celebration Image
Cynthia Erivo and Jon Brockett (SAG Awards Executive Producer)

Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Michael Urie, & More at SAG Awards Season Celebration Image
Michael Urie, Jessica Williams, and Christa Miller

Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Michael Urie, & More at SAG Awards Season Celebration Image

Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Michael Urie, & More at SAG Awards Season Celebration Image
Zoe Saldana

Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Michael Urie, & More at SAG Awards Season Celebration Image
Cynthia Erivo

Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Michael Urie, & More at SAG Awards Season Celebration Image
Hiroyuki Sanada

Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Michael Urie, & More at SAG Awards Season Celebration Image
Cooper Koch

Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Michael Urie, & More at SAG Awards Season Celebration Image
Ted McGinley, Michael Urie, Brett Goldstein, Jessica Williams, Jason Segel, Christa Miller and Lukita Miller

Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Michael Urie, & More at SAG Awards Season Celebration Image
Justine Lupe

Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Michael Urie, & More at SAG Awards Season Celebration Image
Malin Ackerman, JAMIE CHUNG and Nolan Funk



