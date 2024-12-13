Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Michael Urie, & More at SAG Awards Season Celebration

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Thursday, December 12, the Screen Actors Guild Awards® and Entertainment Weekly (EW) hosted the Second Annual SAG Awards® Season Celebration at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, CA.

Hollywood’s biggest stars gathered at the exclusive cocktail party to celebrate the upcoming 31st Annual SAG Awards and the show’s longtime financial commitment to supporting the SAG-AFTRA Foundation. Actors in attendance included Cynthia Erivo, Karla Sofía Gascón, Kathryn Hahn, Melora Hardin, Michael Urie, Zoe Saldaña, and more. Take a look at photos of the evening below!

One of awards season’s premier events, the SAG Awards annually celebrates the outstanding motion picture and television performances of the year. Voted on by SAG-AFTRA’s robust and diverse membership of 122,000+ performers, the SAG Awards has the largest voting body on the awards circuit. Beloved for its style, simplicity, and genuine warmth, the show has become an industry favorite and one of the most prized honors since its debut in 1995.

The 31st Annual SAG Awards will stream live on Netflix Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall. For the latest information about the 31st SAG Awards, visit sagawards.org.

Comments