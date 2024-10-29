News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Corbin Bleu, Selena Gomez & More Disney Channel Stars Attend WIZARDS BEYOND WAVERLY PLACE Premiere

The new series premieres tonight at 8:00 p.m. EDT.

By: Oct. 29, 2024
On Oct. 28, Disney hosted the world premiere event for “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California. Attendees were treated to an exclusive screening ahead of the series premiere on Oct. 29 on Disney Channel and next day on Disney+. Guests were then immersed in the “Wizards” world at a magical reception held at the historic Hollywood Roosevelt. 

In attendance were executive producer and guest star Selena Gomez (Alex Russo), executive producer and series star David Henrie (Justin Russo), series lead Janice LeAnn Brown (Billie), and fellow series regulars Alkaio Thiele (Roman Russo), Max Matenko (Roman Russo), Taylor Cora (Winter) and Mimi Gianopulous (Giada Russo). Additionally, the creative team behind the series joined in on the festivities, including showrunners and executive producers Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas, executive producers Gary Marsh and Jonas Agin, and the creator of “Wizards of Waverly Place” Todd Greenwald.

Distinguished celebrities and guests included Kylie Cantrall, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Danielle Fishel, Hayley Kiyoko, and many more. Take a look at the pictures below

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place follows an adult Justin Russo, who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada, Roman and Milo. When Justin’s sister Alex brings Billie to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities — and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World. The series, which is a continuation of the Wizards of Waverly Place, premieres on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 8:00 p.m. EDT. The first nine episodes will be available on Disney+ and Disney Channel On Demand the next day, Wednesday, Oct. 30. 

Photo Credit: Disney/Kyusung Gong/Mark Von Holden

MATT CORNETT
MATT CORNETT

KYLIE CANTRALL
KYLIE CANTRALL

Corbin Bleu
Corbin Bleu

JAKE THOMAS
JAKE THOMAS

Jason Dolley
Jason Dolley

LARRY SAPERSTEIN
LARRY SAPERSTEIN

GREGG SULKIN
GREGG SULKIN

HAYLEY KIYOKO
HAYLEY KIYOKO

DARA RENEÉ
DARA RENEÉ

Jason Earles
Jason Earles

Vanessa Marano
Vanessa Marano

Monique Coleman
Monique Coleman

Maria Canals-Barrera
Maria Canals-Barrera

Sasha Clements
Sasha Clements

Corbin Bleu
Corbin Bleu

COSETTE RINAB
COSETTE RINAB

Josh Sussman
Josh Sussman

Aimee Carrero
Aimee Carrero

LARRY SAPERSTEIN
LARRY SAPERSTEIN

LUANN DIEZ
LUANN DIEZ

MONICA MAMUDO
MONICA MAMUDO

AMANDA STANTON
AMANDA STANTON

JEREMY SINGH
JEREMY SINGH

David Henrie (EXECUTIVE PRODUCER), JANICE LEANN BROWN, Selena Gomez (EXECUTIVE PRODUCER)
David Henrie (EXECUTIVE PRODUCER), JANICE LEANN BROWN, Selena Gomez (EXECUTIVE PRODUCER)

KYLIE CANTRALL, JANICE LEANN BROWN
KYLIE CANTRALL, JANICE LEANN BROWN

Photos: Corbin Bleu, Selena Gomez & More Disney Channel Stars Attend WIZARDS BEYOND WAVERLY PLACE Premiere Image
CHARLIE ANDREWS (EVP, LIVE ACTION AND UNSCRIPTED SERIES, DISNEY BRANDED TELEVISION), David Henrie (EXECUTIVE PRODUCER), JANICE LEANN BROWN, Selena Gomez (EXECUTIVE PRODUCER), AYO DAVIS (PRESIDENT, DISNEY BRANDED TELEVISION)

David Henrie (EXECUTIVE PRODUCER), Selena Gomez (EXECUTIVE PRODUCER)
David Henrie (EXECUTIVE PRODUCER), Selena Gomez (EXECUTIVE PRODUCER)

MIMI GIANOPULOS
MIMI GIANOPULOS

JANICE LEANN BROWN, David Henrie
JANICE LEANN BROWN, David Henrie



Comments

