Photos: Corbin Bleu, Selena Gomez & More Disney Channel Stars Attend WIZARDS BEYOND WAVERLY PLACE Premiere

On Oct. 28, Disney hosted the world premiere event for “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California. Attendees were treated to an exclusive screening ahead of the series premiere on Oct. 29 on Disney Channel and next day on Disney+. Guests were then immersed in the “Wizards” world at a magical reception held at the historic Hollywood Roosevelt.

In attendance were executive producer and guest star Selena Gomez (Alex Russo), executive producer and series star David Henrie (Justin Russo), series lead Janice LeAnn Brown (Billie), and fellow series regulars Alkaio Thiele (Roman Russo), Max Matenko (Roman Russo), Taylor Cora (Winter) and Mimi Gianopulous (Giada Russo). Additionally, the creative team behind the series joined in on the festivities, including showrunners and executive producers Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas, executive producers Gary Marsh and Jonas Agin, and the creator of “Wizards of Waverly Place” Todd Greenwald.

Distinguished celebrities and guests included Kylie Cantrall, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Danielle Fishel, Hayley Kiyoko, and many more. Take a look at the pictures below

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place follows an adult Justin Russo, who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada, Roman and Milo. When Justin’s sister Alex brings Billie to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities — and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World. The series, which is a continuation of the Wizards of Waverly Place, premieres on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 8:00 p.m. EDT. The first nine episodes will be available on Disney+ and Disney Channel On Demand the next day, Wednesday, Oct. 30.

Photo Credit: Disney/Kyusung Gong/Mark Von Holden

