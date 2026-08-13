Photos: CLAY STREET UNIT to Play Boulder Theater This Fall

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CLAY STREET UNIT is set to perform at the Boulder Theater, with support from TOUGH KNUCKLE TEDDY AND THE BUCKET BRIGADE. The Denver-based band draws on bluegrass, folk, Americana and country influences, and the concert is presented by Telluride Brewing. Doors open at 7:00 pm with the show beginning at 8:00 pm, and the event is open to all ages, with those under 16 required to attend with an adult.





The show is scheduled for Saturday, October 24, 2026, at the Boulder Theater. Tickets are on sale now, with general admission tickets available and limited seating also on offer.

Hailing from Denver, Colorado, Clay Street Unit mixes the acoustic instrumentation of bluegrass and folk with the amplified energy of Americana and country. The result is a singular interpretation of American roots music that blurs the borders between genre and geography, fusing the influence of the Rocky Mountains with the traditions of the Appalachians. Driven forward by drums, sharp songwriting, and the chemistry of good friends and musical brothers who've shared countless hours on stage, Clay Street Unit's music doesn't just nod to the band's influences; it reshapes them into something new. With their debut album on the horizon, Clay Street Unit are staking their claim as torchbearers of something both fresh and familiar, nodding to the foundations of American music while sharpening their own progressive edge.

Tickets for the performance are available through the Boulder Theater box office, by phone, or online at bouldertheater.com. The band, whose debut album is described as forthcoming, blends the influence of the Rocky Mountains with Appalachian musical traditions.

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