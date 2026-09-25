Photos: CHARLIE HARPER Opens in Theaters with Nick Robinson and Emilia Jones
Directed by Mac Eldridge and Tom Dean, the film examines whether love alone is enough when two people begin drifting apart.
Charlie Harper is set to open in theaters on September 25th, starring Emilia Jones and Nick Robinson.
Charlie Harper is an emotional modern romance that explores the tension between love, ambition, identity, and personal growth. Through the evolving relationship of Charlie and Harper, the film examines what happens when two people deeply connected to one another begin growing in different directions, forcing them to confront whether love alone is enough.
The film is directed by Mac Eldridge and Tom Dean, with the screenplay written by Tom Dean. It is produced by Wyck Godfrey, Isaac Klausner, Laura Quicksilver, Patrick Wachsberger, Ashley Stern, and Mallory Edens. Charlie Harper will be distributed by Row K.
Tickets can be purchased via Fandango.
Cast and Crew
Directed by: Mac Eldridge and Tom Dean
Written by: Tom Dean
Produced by: Wyck Godfrey, Isaac Klausner, Laura Quicksilver, Patrick Wachsberger, Ashley Stern, Mallory Edens
Starring: Emilia Jones, Nick Robinson
Distributor: Row K
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