Photos: Bravo Shares REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Cast Portraits

Bravo has debuted the cast portraits for the seventeenth season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 premieres on Wednesday, June 7 at 8pm ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock. Watch the trailer for the new season here.

Ready to take back her orange after she was last seen in a bush, Tamra Judge makes her triumphant return to the franchise to shake things up joining veteran Housewives Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson.

New housewife Jennifer Pedranti is introduced to the ladies through her friend Tamra and quickly finds her voice in the group.

No stranger to the franchise, RHOBH veteran Taylor Armstrong marks the first housewife to switch cities as she joins the OC ladies as a friend. Although not pictured, OG cast member Vicki Gunvalson appears in the new season, as well.

Check out the photos here: