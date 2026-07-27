BUDDY Film to Bring KEEGAN-MICHAEL KEY to San Diego Comic-Con

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Keegan-Michael Key, DELANEY QUINN and director CASPER KELLY are set to appear at San Diego Comic-Con to promote BUDDY, a film scheduled to open in theaters in August. The panel will give convention attendees an early look at the project before its wide release.

Roadside Attractions will release BUDDY in theaters on August 28, 2026.

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