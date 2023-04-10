Photos: Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay of VANDERPUMP RULES Do A Surprise DJ Set at Emo Nite LA

The iconic Emo Nite hosted another successful party last night at the Avalon in Hollywood, CA featuring very special guests Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay of Vanderpump Rules.

They came out to play a surprise DJ set to a SOLD OUT crowd. The trio danced and jumped along and even opened up a pit (?!?) while spinning some of their favorite emo and pop-punk songs.

Emo Nite was started by Morgan Freed and T.J. Petracca in December of 2014. What began as a party at a small dive bar in Echo Park quickly grew into a full-blown phenomenon.

The movement has expanded from the tiny dive bar on LA's east side to recurring events thrown by dozens of friends in over 30 cities worldwide, attracting some of the biggest names in music including Machine Gun Kelly, Post Malone, Good Charlotte, Demi Lovato and many more.

They had a monumental 2022 as they continued to grow not only through their iconic monthly parties, but as a brand as a whole. The duo made their debut at Coachella and Hangout Music Fest in 2022, playing a set filled with emo and pop punk classics to a packed crowds and played their FIRST EVER, SOLD OUT residency at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas.

They kicked off 2023 with a slew of incredible announcements including more dates of their Las Vegas Residency and they announced they'll be making their debut at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, HARD Summer and Lollapalooza.

Check out the photos here: