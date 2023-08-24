Photo: Kim Cattrall Returns to SEX & THE CITY As Samantha Jones in AND JUST LIKE THAT Finale

And Just Like That... Kim Cattrall returned as Samantha Jones to close out the second season of the popular Sex & the City spinoff.

Celebrating 25 years since the premiere of the original series, Cattrall made her highly-anticipated return for the final episode of the season. She had previously refused to appear in the spin-off, which is described as a "new chapter" of Sex & the City.

As previously reported, Cattrall shot her dialogue alone, with no communication with any of the show's stars, including Sarah Jessica Parker and showrunner Michael Patrick King. The scene consisted of a phone conversation with Parker's Carrie Bradshaw.

The complete eleven-episode second season of the Max Original series AND JUST LIKE THAT…, is now streaming on Max. The show was recently renewed for a third season.

Returning series regulars included Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang and Alexa Swinton.

The series is developed and executive produced by Michael Patrick King, alongside executive producers John Melfi, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon. Writers included Michael Patrick King, Samantha Irby, Susan Fales-Hill, Lucas Froehlich, Rachel Palmer, Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky.

Check out a photo of Cattrall in the episode here:

Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones

Photograph by Courtesy of Max