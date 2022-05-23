Photo: HBO Shares First Look at AMERICAN GIRL DOLL: CORINNE TAN

HBO Max and Cartoon Network REVEALED TODAY the first image from the set of American Girl: Corinne Tan (working title), the upcoming special based on the beloved Mattel doll franchise.

The special is scheduled to premiere this December on CN, available on the streamer the next day. Filmed in Calgary, AB, Canada, real-life sisters Miya and Kai Cech were surprised with their very own American Girl dolls based on their characters, Corinne and her little sister, Gwynn. Corinne Tan is the 2022 Girl of the Year, and first of Chinese descent.

Announced last week, American Girl: Corinne Tan stars Miya Cech (Corinne), from the upcoming indie film, Marvelous and the Black Hole, and her sister Kai Cech (Gwynn), in a story about sisterhood, perseverance, and self-acceptance as they adjust to life as part of a blended family after their parents' divorce. Corinne finds new purpose along the way when she rescues a dog named Flurry that, in a way, rescues her right back.

The image was recently taken on-set in matching outfits with their Corinne and Gwynn American Girl dolls.