Photo Flash: See Photos from Tonight's Democratic Debate on ABC

Sep. 12, 2019  

Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos, "World News Tonight" Anchor and Managing Editor David Muir, ABC News Correspondent Linsey Davis and Univision Anchor Jorge Ramos moderate the Democratic debate from Texas Southern University's Health & PE Center in Houston, TX on Thursday, September 12 on ABC and Univision (8-11 ET).

The ABC News Democratic Debate will air live nationally on ABC and Univision (with a Spanish translation) and locally on KTRK-TV. ABC News will livestream the debate on ABC News Live, Roku, Hulu, AppleTV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube, Apple News, Facebook, Twitter, and the ABC News, Good Morning America and FiveThirtyEight websites and mobile phone apps. Univision News will also livestream the debate on all of its digital platforms including Facebook, YouTube and Periscope.

See photos from the debate below.

Photo Credit: Heidi Gutman

CECILIA VEGA, GEORGE STPEHANOPOULOS, MARY BRUCE

DEBATE HALL

SERENA MARSHALL

CECILIA VEGA, GEORGE STPEHANOPOULOS, MATTHEW DOWD

CECILIA VEGA, GEORGE STPEHANOPOULOS, MATTHEW DOWD

AMY KLOBUCHAR, Cory Booker, PETE BUTTIGIEG, BERNIE SANDERS, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, KAMALA HARRIS, ANDREW YANG, BETO Oâa??a??ROURKE, JULIAN CASTRO

AMY KLOBUCHAR, Cory Booker, PETE BUTTIGIEG, BERNIE SANDERS, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, KAMALA HARRIS, ANDREW YANG, BETO Oâa??a??ROURKE, JULIAN CASTRO

AMY KLOBUCHAR, Cory Booker, PETE BUTTIGIEG, BERNIE SANDERS, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, KAMALA HARRIS, ANDREW YANG, BETO Oâa??a??ROURKE, JULIAN CASTRO

David Muir

CECILIA VEGA, GEORGE STPEHANOPOULOS

CECILIA VEGA, GEORGE STPEHANOPOULOS

GEORGE STPEHANOPOULOS, MARY BRUCE

David Muir

David Muir

Jorge Ramos

Jorge Ramos

CECILIA VEGA

SERENA MARSHALL

SERENA MARSHALL

MARY BRUCE

MARY BRUCE

George Stephanopoulos



