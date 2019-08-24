Photo Flash: Laurence Fishburne and Kermit the Frog Make Surprise Appearance at D23 Expo

Actor, producer and director Laurence Fishburne made a surprise appearance alongside Kermit the Frog during Disney Television Animation's panel at D23 Expo to announce Disney Channel's new animated series "Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur."

Based on Marvel's hit comics, the series, which follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her ten-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, is executive-produced by Laurence Fishburne and Helen Sugland's Cinema Gypsy Productions, Marvel Animation & Family Entertainment, and Emmy Award-winner Steve Loter (Disney's "Kim Possible").





