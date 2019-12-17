Photo Flash: Get a First Look at NARCOS: MEXICO Season 2

Narcos: Mexico returns for a second season February 13, 2020 only on Netflix.

See the first look photos below!

Narcos: Mexico is produced by Gaumont Television for Netflix. Eric Newman is Executive Producer and showrunner. José Padilha, Doug Miro, Carlo Bernard and Andi Baiz are Executive Producers.

Diego Luna plays Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo ("Félix"), the leader of the Guadalajara cartel, one of the biggest narcos in the history of Mexico and the founder of the modern Mexican drug trade. Quiet but bold, inscrutable but sharp-minded, to all appearances he is a benevolent leader, loyal to his friends, associates, and employees...but his ambition comes before all else.

Scoot McNairy plays Walt Breslin, a hardened DEA agent whose methods aren't always by the book. He is leading the team tasked with taking down those responsible for Kiki Camarena's death.

Season 2 of Narcos: Mexico continues chronicling the missteps, ill-conceived agendas, and corruption on both sides of the border that have lead to a dangerous present in the failed war on drugs. It's the mid-1980s, as Félix Gallardo's super cartel splinters under its own dark weight and social and political shifts within Mexico prompt its desperate government's most brazen corruption. Meanwhile, the American effort to exact revenge for Kiki Camerana's execution leads them further away from any hope for justice. The cycle of violence rages on.

Executive Producer and Showrunner Eric Newman says of the story this season, "To understand the current level of drug violence in Mexico you have to understand how it all started, and truly grasp America's integral role in it. The second season of Narcos: Mexico is a Pandora's box, the contents of which we still struggle in vain, 30 years later, to try and contain."

Several cast members join Narcos: Mexico in season 2 including:

Mayra Hermosillo (Falco) as Enedina Arellano Felix

Sosie Bacon (Here and Now) as Mimi Webb Miller

Andrés Londoño (Fear the Walking Dead) as Enrique Clavel

Alex Knight (Legion) as Kenny Moss

Miguel Rodarte (Time Share) as Danilo Garza

Jesse Garcia (From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series) as Sal Orozco

Matt Biedel (Altered Carbon) as Daryl Petski

Jesus Ochoa (Overboard) as Juan Nepomuceno Guerra

Flavio Medina (The House Of Flowers) as Juan Garcia Abrego

Alberto Zeni (The Noble Family) as Amat Palacios

Jero Medina (Belle de Jour) as Ossie Mejia

Jose Julian (The Society) as Javier Arellano Felix

Noé Hernandez (We Are the Flesh) as Rafael Aguilar

Nat Faxon (Family Guy) as Ted Kaye





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You