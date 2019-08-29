Photo Flash: Check Out the Upcoming Cast of DANCING WITH THE STARS!

Aug. 29, 2019  

With a lineup of celebrities including a supermodel, a former White House press secretary, a Bachelorette, pro-athletes from the NFL and NBA, a Supreme and a TV icon to name a few, 'Dancing with the Stars' is waltzing its way into its highly anticipated upcoming 2019 season. The new celebrity cast is adding some glitzy bling to their wardrobe, breaking in their dancing shoes and readying themselves for their first dance on the ballroom floor, as the show kicks off MONDAY, SEPT. 16 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

For the first time ever, viewers will have to tune in to the season premiere to find out with whom their favorite professional dancers are paired. This season also features the return of a loved pro, Peta Murgatroyd, and two new professional ballroom dancers.

Celebrities:

· Lauren Alaina - country music star

· Christie Brinkley - supermodel

· Ally Brooke - pop star

· Hannah Brown - "The Bachelorette"

· Karamo - TV host

· Kate Flannery - TV star

· Ray Lewis - NFL Hall of Famer

· Kel Mitchell - comedian/actor

· Lamar Odom - two-time NBA champion

· Sean Spicer - former White House press secretary

· James Van Der Beek - TV icon

· Mary Wilson - The Supremes

Check out the first photos of the cast below!

Photo credit: (ABC/Justin Stephens)

DANCING WITH THE STARS

Christie Brinkley

James Van Der Beek

KEL MITCHELL

ALLY BROOKE

SEAN SPICER

KARAMO

Kate Flannery

Mary Wilson

Lauren Alaina

Lamar Odom

RAY LEWIS

Hannah Brown

Hannah Brown, Lamar Odom, SEAN SPICER, Mary Wilson, ALLY BROOKE, RAY LEWIS, KARAMO, Kate Flannery, James Van Der Beek, Lauren Alaina, KEL MITCHELL, Christie Brinkley



