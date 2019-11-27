Photo Flash: CBS THIS MORNING Broadcasts Live From the Empire State Building

Co-host Tony Dokoupil sub-anchored "CBS This Morning" live from the top of one of new York city's most iconic landmarks, the Empire State Building, today to celebrate the completion of the building's redesign. In exclusive television access, "CBS This Morning" took viewers to rarely seen areas of the building. Gayle King and Anthony Mason revealed some of the secrets of the skyscraper and took viewers to areas beyond public access.



See the photos below!



Workers just finished a massive $165 million renovation of the Empire State Building. On the newly renovated 80th floor, new kiosks are part of the updated experience for visitors, as they go from one bank of elevators to another.

"CBS This Morning" got to visit parts of the building that most visitors never see. Co-hosts Gayle King, Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil take you on a journey to uncover its secrets, from dozens of feet underground to way up to the 104th-and-half floor.



The Empire State Building was once the tallest structure on earth. But eventually, architects and engineers in the U.S. and other countries figured out ways to take construction to even greater heights.

Photo Credit: Michele Crowe/CBS







