Photo Flash: Ben Stiller, Stephen Colbert, David Arquette, and Many More Celebrate at the 2019 Showtime Emmy Eve Party

Showtime Networks celebrated its 2019 nominees at a private event hosted at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood on Saturday, September 21, 2019. The company feted the cast and producers of Escape at Dannemora including Ben Stiller, Patricia Arquette and Paul Dano, WHO IS AMERICA and its star and creator Sacha Baron Cohen, BLACK MONDAY's Don Cheadle, and Pop TV's SCHITTS CREEK including Dan Levy and Eugene Levy.

Other notable names at the event included: Stephen Colbert, Andrew Scott, Vanessa Bayer, David Arquette, Peter Facinelli and more.

Check out the photos below!





