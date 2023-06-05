Photo: Emma Seligman & Rachel Sennott's BOTTOMS Gets First Poster

The first poster for BOTTOMS, the new film from Emma Seligman and Rachel Sennott, has been released. The film will debut in theaters on August 25.

BOTTOMS, a refreshingly unique raunchy comedy, focuses on two girls, PJ and Josie, who start a fight club as a way to lose their virginities to cheerleaders. Their bizarre plan works.

The fight club gains traction and soon the most popular girls in school are beating each other up in the name of self-defense. But PJ and Josie find themselves in over their heads and in need of a way out before their plan is exposed.

Directed by Seligman, the film stars Sennott, Ayo Edebiri, Havana Rose Liu, Kaia Gerber, Nicholas Galitzine, with Dagmara Dominczyk and Marshawn Lynch.

Check out the poster here: