Photo: Bravo Shares VANDERPUMP RULES Reunion Seating Chart

Bravo has shared the seating chart for the highly-anticipated VANDERPUMP RULES season 10 reunion.

In a new Instagram post, one couch at the reunion features Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, KATIE Maloney, and Lala Kent.

The other side is Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, with Raquel Leviss and Scheana Shay switching off throughout the reunion due to a restraining order after Leviss alledges that Shay physically assaulted her.

Andy Cohen and Lisa Vanderpump will be seated in the middle, moderating both sides on what is sure to be a heated reunion.

Bravo recently shared the Vanderpump Rules mid-season trailer, featuring a first look at new footage recorded after Bravo had initially wrapped filming on the season. Cameras went back up following the bombshell revelations that Tom Sandoval had an affair with co-star Raquel Leviss, cheating on his partner of nine years, Ariana Madix. Original cast member Kristen Doute is also set to appear later on this season.

New episodes of VANDERPUMP RULES air Wednesdays at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

The trailer also shows footage from Shay's wedding Brock Davies, while she is stirring up some drama by being Schwartz's wingman in the wake of his divorce.

"Vanderpump Rules" is produced by Evolution Media with Alex Baskin, Jen McClure-Metz, Joe Kingsley, Jeremiah Smith, Natalie Neurauter, Lisa Vanderpump, and Ken Todd serving as executive producers.