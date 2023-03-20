Video: Watch the VANDERPUMP RULES Mid-Season Trailer

Bravo has released the heated mid-season trailer for the current tenth season of Vanderpump Rules.

The trailer features a first look at new footage recorded after Bravo had initially wrapped filming on the season. Cameras recently went back up following the bombshell revelations that Tom Sandoval had an affair with co-star Raquel Leviss, cheating on his partner of nine years, Ariana Madix.

Also featured in season 10 are Lisa Vanderpump, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, KATIE Maloney, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Tom Schwartz. Ally Lewber joins alongside SURver Charli Burnett and longtime friend Kristina Kelly, who steps back onto the scene.

New episodes of VANDERPUMP RULES air Wednesdays at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

The trailer also shows footage from Shay's wedding Brock Davies, while she is stirring up some drama by being Schwartz's wingman in the wake of his divorce.

"Vanderpump Rules" is produced by Evolution Media with Alex Baskin, Jen McClure-Metz, Joe Kingsley, Jeremiah Smith, Natalie Neurauter, Lisa Vanderpump, and Ken Todd serving as executive producers.

Watch the new trailer here: